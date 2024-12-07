Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,470 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 244.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 81,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 98.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.14, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.