Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,047 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.