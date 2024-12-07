Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $73.35 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $993.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

