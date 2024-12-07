Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,133 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,339,170 shares in the company, valued at $413,383,599.90. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,143,774 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,568.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.