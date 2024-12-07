Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $226.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

