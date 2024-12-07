Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.
Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE:RCI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
