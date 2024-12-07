Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.