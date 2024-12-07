Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

WOOF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

