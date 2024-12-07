Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,456 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.