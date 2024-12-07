Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 67,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 273,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

FCX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.