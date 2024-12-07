Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.08 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $333.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.07.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

