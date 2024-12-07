Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,624 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMD opened at $241.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.05 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $3,405,134.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,645,432.79. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,408 shares of company stock worth $16,409,632 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.