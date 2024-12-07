Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

ALL stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.