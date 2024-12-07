Ryanair (LON:RYA) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.18). 1,030,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 933,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.20 ($0.18).

Ryanair Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.