Salesforce’s (CRM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

