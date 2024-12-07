Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Outperform

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 125.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

