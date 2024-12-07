Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.54. The company has a market cap of £343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 26.25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.25 ($0.33).

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

