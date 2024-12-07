Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.32). Approximately 170,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 141,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.29).

The stock has a market cap of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 417.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.50.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

