Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get SEA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.