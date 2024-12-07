Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

