SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.45, but opened at $102.77. SharkNinja shares last traded at $103.41, with a volume of 270,718 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

