Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Shopify Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,136,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

