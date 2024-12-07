Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.94. 83,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 503,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $250.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.7% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

