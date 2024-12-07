Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.