Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGHT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Up 4.6 %

SGHT stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $29,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,816.96. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,515.50. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $38,982 and have sold 97,357 shares worth $574,666. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.