Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

