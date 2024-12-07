Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 96,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

