Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.41 and traded as high as $32.29. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 2,292 shares traded.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( NASDAQ:RNSC Free Report ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 2.26% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

