Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $47,825,233. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after buying an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

