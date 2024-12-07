Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
