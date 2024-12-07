Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,204,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 612,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after buying an additional 97,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

