Soros Fund Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

