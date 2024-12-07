SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

