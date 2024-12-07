SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,506 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $52.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

