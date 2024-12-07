SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 145,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 40,530 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $76.53.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 909,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.