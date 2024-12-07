Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SRAD. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

