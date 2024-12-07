SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.54. 344,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 540,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

SSR Mining Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$155,654.16. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$478,090.05. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

