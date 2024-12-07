State Street Corp Acquires 116,918 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,918 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.27% of ResMed worth $1,528,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

RMD opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.05 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,645,432.79. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,408 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,632. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

