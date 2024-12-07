State Street Corp Acquires 65,163 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.00% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,322,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $286.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

