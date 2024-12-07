State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,939 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,789,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Copart by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,318 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

