State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,266,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $334.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

