State Street Corp Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,431,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,257.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,086.88 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,386.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.