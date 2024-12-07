State Street Corp Has $1.86 Billion Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,855,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

