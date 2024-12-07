State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,220,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,583,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 62.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

