Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318,538 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

