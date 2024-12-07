Steven Vattuone Sells 4,269 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 579,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,904.86. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.63 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ON24 by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

