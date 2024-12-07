Steven Vattuone Sells 4,269 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 579,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,904.86. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.
- On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.
ON24 Stock Performance
NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.63 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
