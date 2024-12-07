Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $54,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 76,452.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,215,000 after purchasing an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $648.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA Co. has a one year low of $530.07 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.30.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

