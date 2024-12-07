Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

