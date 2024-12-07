Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,487 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $86,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

