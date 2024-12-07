StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

