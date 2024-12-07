StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
