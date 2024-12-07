Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of BE opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,216.86. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 325,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

